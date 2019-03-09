Ex-Niger gov, Babangida Aliyu, decries low voters turnout

Related News

A former governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu has decried the low turnout of voters in the ongoing governorship election in the state.

Mr Babangida, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) spoke to journalists after casting his vote at PU 011, Umaru Musa Ward, in Chanchanga Local Government Area of the state.

“I see no reason why people would not come out to exercise their right,” he said.

“My advice is that voters should be ready accept result, the way it comes.”

Mr Babangida however commended the peaceful atmosphere at the voting centres, saying “the atmosphere is calm and voting is on.”

There are 51 candidates vying for the governorship of state.

The incumbent governor, Abubakar Bello of the All Progressive Congress(APC) and his main challenger, Umar Nasko of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are the frontline candidates in the election.

Messrs Bello and Nasko were also candidate in the 2015 governor election in the state.