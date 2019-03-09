INEC postpones elections in Kogi local govt

Related News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Saturday postponed the state House of Assembly election across Mopa Amuro Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner of Kogi State, James Apam, told PREMIUM TIMES that there was a mix up in the distribution of electoral materials which led to the postponement.

Mr Apam said the election has been postponed to March 10, mainly due to wrong ballot papers that were taken to the area.

Earlier, a Tweeter user, Salami A.E. had provided information on the postponement to PREMIUM TIMES. He said the election had to be postponed because electoral materials meant for Ankpa local government were taken to Mopa Amuro local government.

Today, Nigerians vote in their sixth general governorship and state assemblies elections since the country’s return to democracy in 1999.

Voters in 29 states would elect governors while new state assemblies would be elected in the 36 states.

There are no governorship elections in Edo, Ondo, Ekiti, Bayelsa, Kogi, Anambra and Osun because the tenures of their governors are yet to expire. But the state assembly elections are currently going on in all states.