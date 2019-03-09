Governor Ortom alleges sponsored attacks by APC

Samuel Ortom, Benue State Governor
Samuel Ortom, Benue State Governor

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) was sponsoring attacks against communities in his local government.

The governor stated this after casting his vote at polling unit 003, Nzorov Ward, Gbajimba, Guma Local Government Area.

Mr Ortom defected from the APC to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) last year.

He said a house was attacked by suspected herdsmen who were allegedly sponsored by the APC.

“Yesterday we learnt that a father and his son were killed by militia group sponsored by APC,” Mr Ortom said.

He said he had earlier given a comprehensive report to the police IG, AIG and CP informing them of a plot to attack communities where he said his party had strong support.

“I have already reported to the security agencies and I hope that these people will be brought to book.”

He lamented what he described as the inadequacy of security agents for the election and cited a case where a classroom was burnt with INEC materials.

He expressed optimism of coming out victorious in the election

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.