Governor Ortom alleges sponsored attacks by APC

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) was sponsoring attacks against communities in his local government.

The governor stated this after casting his vote at polling unit 003, Nzorov Ward, Gbajimba, Guma Local Government Area.

Mr Ortom defected from the APC to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) last year.

He said a house was attacked by suspected herdsmen who were allegedly sponsored by the APC.

“Yesterday we learnt that a father and his son were killed by militia group sponsored by APC,” Mr Ortom said.

He said he had earlier given a comprehensive report to the police IG, AIG and CP informing them of a plot to attack communities where he said his party had strong support.

“I have already reported to the security agencies and I hope that these people will be brought to book.”

He lamented what he described as the inadequacy of security agents for the election and cited a case where a classroom was burnt with INEC materials.

He expressed optimism of coming out victorious in the election