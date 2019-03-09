Related News

A new Commissioner of Police has been deployed to Benue ahead of Saturday’s Governorship and House of Assembly Elections, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

NAN reports that the new CP, Umar Muri, replaces Omolulu Bishi, who has been reassigned to another duty post.

The Deputy Inspector-General of Police overseeing elections in the North Central, Godwin Nwobodo, announced the change at a press conference on Friday in Makurdi.

NAN further reports that Mr Bishi spent about six months in charge of the command before his redeployment.

Mr Nwobodo also said not more than 7,480 personnel from various security services had been drafted for election duties in the state.

“Furthermore, a total number of five Commissioners, four Deputy Commissioners (DCPs) and two Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) are already in the state to man strategic senatorial districts and local government areas identified as flash-points.

“These deployments are friendly, proactive and do not aim at any person or group,” he said.

He said the officers were specifically attached to Guma, Logo, Ukum, Agatu, Gwer West, Gwer East, Okpoku and Katsina-Ala LGAs, while security was generally strengthened across the state.

He said the command was convinced that Benue people were ready for the polls.

Mr Nwobodo, however, appealed to politicians not to see elections as a do-or-die affair, but as a democratic means of enthroning good leadership.