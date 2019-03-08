32 candidates to contest Benue governorship election

Benue on map
Benue on map

Thirty-two candidates of various political parties are locked in the battle for the lone Benue governorship seat, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports.

Records obtained from the state INEC office showed that the contestants include the incumbent governor, Samuel Ortom of the PDP, and former member of the House of Representatives, Emmanuel Jime of the APC.

Other contenders include Frederick Kyaan, People’s Redemption Party (PRP); Stephen Akuma, National Conscience Party (NCP); and Sam Zuga of the Nigeria People’s Congress (NPC).

Others are John Tseayo, All People’s Grand Alliance (APGA); Sam Abah, United Progressive Party (UPP); Richard Gbawuan, Zenith Labour Party (ZLP); Paul Angya, Labour Party (LP); and Stephen Hwande, Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Also in the contest are Caleb Nyikwagh, Action Congress (ACC); Terhile Ayua, Young Progressive Party (YPP); Charles Aha, Progressive People’s Alliance (PPA); Comfort Angula, National Renaissance Party( NRP); and Jim Okewu of the Action Democratic Party (ADP).

The INEC records also indicated that 432 candidates are in the battle to secure the 34 slots in the state house of assembly.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.