32 candidates to contest Benue governorship election

Related News

Thirty-two candidates of various political parties are locked in the battle for the lone Benue governorship seat, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports.

Records obtained from the state INEC office showed that the contestants include the incumbent governor, Samuel Ortom of the PDP, and former member of the House of Representatives, Emmanuel Jime of the APC.

Other contenders include Frederick Kyaan, People’s Redemption Party (PRP); Stephen Akuma, National Conscience Party (NCP); and Sam Zuga of the Nigeria People’s Congress (NPC).

Others are John Tseayo, All People’s Grand Alliance (APGA); Sam Abah, United Progressive Party (UPP); Richard Gbawuan, Zenith Labour Party (ZLP); Paul Angya, Labour Party (LP); and Stephen Hwande, Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Also in the contest are Caleb Nyikwagh, Action Congress (ACC); Terhile Ayua, Young Progressive Party (YPP); Charles Aha, Progressive People’s Alliance (PPA); Comfort Angula, National Renaissance Party( NRP); and Jim Okewu of the Action Democratic Party (ADP).

The INEC records also indicated that 432 candidates are in the battle to secure the 34 slots in the state house of assembly.

(NAN)