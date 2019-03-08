Election: Underage voters will be dealt with in Plateau – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has warned underage voters not to come near polling units in Plateau State ahead of Saturday’s governorship and state assembly elections.

This was disclosed in an interview PREMIUM TIMES held on Friday with the Head of Department for Voter Education and Publicity, INEC Plateau State, Osarentin Imahinyereobo, at its headquarters in Jos.

He also urged the electorate to be patient with the commission’s ad-hoc staff, adding that INEC ”has learnt from lapses that occurred during the last presidential elections”.

He said any polling unit where manual registration is done would be recorded as ‘zero’.

”(The) electorate should be patient and should not harass our officers, also areas where card readers are not used, would be entered as zero and areas where manual registration is done, would be zero,” Mr Imahinyereobo said

He said the electorate should ensure that the card readers in the units are working and should query any irregularity.

He also warned underaged voters.

”Underage voters should stay away from the polling units because the security (team) would arrest them.”

Mr Imahinyereobo also said all INEC staff will get refresher training ahead of the polls.

”Ad-hoc staff, this evening at their various RAC centres would be given refresher courses and training to understand if there were challenges.

”We met with the EO’s and they told us the challenges they had. Based on those changes and lessons learnt we have been able to plan our strategy,” he said.

He also said their allowances had been paid.

He said materials have been delivered across all local governments in the state, and security personnel have assured that all polling units would be safe.

”All materials have been delivered to the local government and RAC centres. Also, regarding materials, all are available. We are faster than what happened during the last presidential election.

”We started distribution of materials on Wednesday and (by) Thursday all local governments have collected their materials,” he said.

He also gave an emergency number members of the public can use.

”We have a situation room out there in the field. When there is a situation, you can call: 08065068113,” he said.

