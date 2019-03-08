Elections: Yahaya Bello assures of tighter security for Saturday’s elections

Related News

The Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, has assured citizens of his state of maximum security for the upcoming elections.

The governor, who stated this on Friday in a state broadcast, said efforts have been doubled to ensure the Saturday polls is more peaceful than the presidential and National Assembly election recently concluded.

Kogi was amongst the few states that witnessed violence during the presidential elections two weeks ago.

According to reports, electoral violence claimed three lives and disrupted elections in over 157 polling units in a senatorial district with 89 units in Dekina/Bassa Federal Constituency alone.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how a pick-up van loaded with electoral materials was burnt down by thugs in Dekina while in Ogori-Magongo Local Government Area of the state, eight polling units with card readers and other materials destroyed.

“I wish to assure all Kogites that we have made tighter security arrangements against the elections tomorrow,” the governor said, in the state broadcast.

He said the police and other law enforcement agencies have been fully mobilised and are on red alert.

“They have our mandate to do anything and everything necessary within the law to keep our people safe and ensure peaceful polls.”

The governor called on parties, politicians and their supporters to continue maintaining the peace as any attempt to endanger the populace before, during and after the Elections will be met with stiff resistance.

Going further, the governor assured staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and all categories of Electoral Officers and ad hoc staff who are sent to Kogi State of full security coverage wherever they are stationed.

“As long as they play by the rules and perform their duties with conscience they have nothing to fear.”

He however threatened to hold anyone who facilitates electoral offences responsible and pursue their prosecution to the full extent of the law.