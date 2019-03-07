373 candidates to feature in Saturday’s poll in Kwara

INEC CHAIRMAN, MAHMOOD YAKUBU
INEC CHAIRMAN, MAHMOOD YAKUBU

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says 373 candidates from 19 political parties would take part in Saturday’s Governorship and House of Assembly elections in Kwara State.

INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Garba Madami made this known while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Thursday.

He said 338 of the candidates would feature in the state House of Assembly poll, while the rest 35 would take part in the governorship election.

“The candidates for the state House of Assembly were drawn from 19 political parties who fielded candidates for the election.

“It is import to note that most political parties did not have candidates for all the seats,” he said.

Ekenne Campaign AD

The REC said the 24 state constituencies were spread across the three senatorial districts of the state.

He said Kwara Central Senatoria has six constituencies made up of Ilorin South, Ilorin East, Ilorin Central, Ilorin North West, Afon and Owode-Onire.

Mr Madami said Kwara South has ten constituencies which are- Bakogun/Ojomu, Essa/Shawo/Igboidun, Oke-Ogun, Ekiti, Oke-Ero and Share/Oke-Ode.

Other constituencies in Kwara South include Isin, Odo-Ogun, Omupo and Irepodun.

Okowa Campaign AD

He said Kwara North has eight constituencies which are -Edu, Ilesha/ Gwanara, Okuta/Yashikira, Patigi, Kaiama/Kemanji/Wajibe, Gwanabe/Adena/Bani/Gweria, Ipaye/Malete/Oloru and Lanwa/Ejidongari.

(NAN)

Ekenne Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.