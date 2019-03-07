373 candidates to feature in Saturday’s poll in Kwara

Related News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says 373 candidates from 19 political parties would take part in Saturday’s Governorship and House of Assembly elections in Kwara State.

INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Garba Madami made this known while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Thursday.

He said 338 of the candidates would feature in the state House of Assembly poll, while the rest 35 would take part in the governorship election.

“The candidates for the state House of Assembly were drawn from 19 political parties who fielded candidates for the election.

“It is import to note that most political parties did not have candidates for all the seats,” he said.

The REC said the 24 state constituencies were spread across the three senatorial districts of the state.

He said Kwara Central Senatoria has six constituencies made up of Ilorin South, Ilorin East, Ilorin Central, Ilorin North West, Afon and Owode-Onire.

Mr Madami said Kwara South has ten constituencies which are- Bakogun/Ojomu, Essa/Shawo/Igboidun, Oke-Ogun, Ekiti, Oke-Ero and Share/Oke-Ode.

Other constituencies in Kwara South include Isin, Odo-Ogun, Omupo and Irepodun.

He said Kwara North has eight constituencies which are -Edu, Ilesha/ Gwanara, Okuta/Yashikira, Patigi, Kaiama/Kemanji/Wajibe, Gwanabe/Adena/Bani/Gweria, Ipaye/Malete/Oloru and Lanwa/Ejidongari.

(NAN)