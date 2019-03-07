Elections: FCT Police restricts vehicular movement

Nigerian Police officers on duty
The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has imposed a restriction of vehicular movement in the territory from 6 a.m to 6 p.m on Saturday.

The spokesman of the command, Anjuguri Manzah, made this known in a statement on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the restriction of movement is aimed at ensuring a peaceful and credible area council election in the FCT.

Mr Manzah said that ambulances, Fire Service trucks and other vehicles on essential duties would be exempted from the restriction.

He expressed the command’s regrets for the inconveniences the restriction might cause residents.

“The Command wants to assure residents that proactive security measures have been put in place to facilitate the peaceful conduct of the election,” he said.

The spokesman urged residents to call the Joint Operations Centre on the following numbers in case of distress: 09052397880, 08024130926, 09051488448, and 07014951751.

He said that members of the public could also call the Command’s Control Room on the following numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940839.

(NAN)

