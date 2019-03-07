Maku still in Nasarawa governorship race – APGA

Related News

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has said that its candidate in the Nasarawa state governorship election, Labaran Maku, is still in the race.

Victor Oye, National Chairman of the party, said this in a statement issued in Awka on Thursday.

Mr Oye said Mr Maku had not withdrawn from the race and described reports to that effect as untrue.

The chairman said that the rumours were being spread by political detractors out to mislead the people.

Mr Oye expressed confidence that Mr Maku would defeat his opponents and clinch the governorship seat in the March 9 elections.