Alleged homicide: Court remands two men pending DPP advice

court of appeal
court of appeal

A Makurdi Upper Area Court on Thursday ordered that two men, accused of raiding a bar and causing the death of one Arinzechukwu Abumibe, be remanded in prison, pending legal advice from the Benue Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The police charged Godwin Agada, 25 and Benjamin Hemen, 22, with criminal conspiracy, and culpable homicide.

The plea of the accused persons was not taken.

The magistrate, Rose Iyorshe, who gave the order, adjourned the case until April 30 for further mention.

The police prosecutor, Veronica Shaagee, told the court that the case was transferred from the `A” Division, Police Station Makurdi Local Government Area to the Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (CIID) Makurdi, through a letter dated February 21.

Ekenne Campaign AD

Ms Shaagee said Augustine Loraver of Number One, Benson Abounu Avenue, High Level, Makurdi a manager at T.C Wine Bar, reported the case at the police station.

She said Mr Agada, a motorcyclist, of Number 20, Katsina-Ala Street, High Level and Hemen, who lives behind Augustina Community Kansio, Makurdi, committed the offence on February 21.

The prosecutor said the accused persons were arrested after police investigation.

Ms Shaagee said the offence contravened sections 97 and 222 of the penal code laws of Benue State 2004.

Okowa Campaign AD

(NAN)

Ekenne Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.