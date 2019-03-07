Alleged homicide: Court remands two men pending DPP advice

Related News

A Makurdi Upper Area Court on Thursday ordered that two men, accused of raiding a bar and causing the death of one Arinzechukwu Abumibe, be remanded in prison, pending legal advice from the Benue Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The police charged Godwin Agada, 25 and Benjamin Hemen, 22, with criminal conspiracy, and culpable homicide.

The plea of the accused persons was not taken.

The magistrate, Rose Iyorshe, who gave the order, adjourned the case until April 30 for further mention.

The police prosecutor, Veronica Shaagee, told the court that the case was transferred from the `A” Division, Police Station Makurdi Local Government Area to the Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (CIID) Makurdi, through a letter dated February 21.

Ms Shaagee said Augustine Loraver of Number One, Benson Abounu Avenue, High Level, Makurdi a manager at T.C Wine Bar, reported the case at the police station.

She said Mr Agada, a motorcyclist, of Number 20, Katsina-Ala Street, High Level and Hemen, who lives behind Augustina Community Kansio, Makurdi, committed the offence on February 21.

The prosecutor said the accused persons were arrested after police investigation.

Ms Shaagee said the offence contravened sections 97 and 222 of the penal code laws of Benue State 2004.

