Two electrocuted in Jos while working on bank building

High tension electric powerlines
At least two people were electrocuted on Tuesday at a construction site around Sparkling Junction along Yakubu Gowon Road in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

One other person was also taken to the hospital as a result of the incident.

Our correspondent gathered that the victims were working on the newly constructed branch of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) located in the said area.

Witnesses said the incident occurred when an iron ladder touched a high tension wire.

The victims, it was learnt, were peeling off the stickers on the tiles of the wall of the new bank building when the iron ladder suddenly came in contact with a high tension wire.

“The incident occurred when NESCO (the local power distribution company) turned on power and the victims were suddenly electrocuted. One was taken to the hospital,” he said.

Typev Terna, the state police spokesperson, did not respond to the calls put to his phone by our correspondent.

Ibrahim Ahmad, an elder brother of one of the deceased, confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday.

“The incident occurred on Tuesday. My younger brother who is one of the victims has been buried according to Islamic rites,” he said.

