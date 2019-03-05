Misappropriation: Benue Assembly extends suspension of LG chairmen

The Benue House of Assembly has extended the suspension of three Local Government Area Chairmen by three months over alleged misappropriation of public funds and gross misconduct.

The extension was a sequel to a unanimous decision by the members on Tuesday during plenary in Makurdi.

The house explained that the decision to extend the suspension of the chairmen was not a witch-hunt but to allow the executive to conclude its investigation.

The affected council chairmen are Vitalis Uwa, Gwer-East LGA; Dennis Akura, Vandeikya LGA; James Akola and the vice, Eugenia Ameh, Ogbadibo LGA.

The house had suspended the council chairmen for three months following correspondence from Governor Samuel Ortom.

Mr Ortom earlier accused the chairmen of misappropriating local government funds, gross misconduct, abuse of office and truancy.

The governor said the reason for the request was to allow the executive to conclude investigations into the allegations levelled against the chairmen.

