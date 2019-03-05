INEC takes delivery of sensitive materials in Niger – REC

FILE PHOTO: Sensitive and insensitive materials for elections 01431/16/2/2019/Jones Bamidele/NAN
FILE PHOTO: Sensitive and insensitive materials for elections 01431/16/2/2019/Jones Bamidele/NAN

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Niger has taken delivery of all sensitive materials for Saturday’s Governorship and House of Assembly Elections in the state.

Samuel Egwu, INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Tuesday.

Mr Egwu said all the sensitive materials were in the custody of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Minna branch.

He said the sensitive materials, which include ballot papers, Form EC 8 and result sheet forms are intact at the CBN.

He said the commission would commence the distribution of the materials to the 25 Local Government Areas in the state on Wednesday.

Ekenne Campaign AD

The Resident Electoral Commissioner added that all the sensitive materials would be kept at the Divisional Police Headquarters in each local government.

‘‘We are fully ready for the Governorship and House of Assembly elections with our trained 23,000 electoral personnel for smooth conduct of electoral process,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, CBN in Minna has taken delivery of all sensitive materials for the Governorship and House of Assembly Elections in the 25 Local Government Areas of the state.

Masu’u Tulu, CBN’s Branch Controller, stated this on Tuesday while briefing journalists in Minna.

Okowa Campaign AD

He said this while leading the police, security agencies, leaders of various political parties and other stakeholders, to inspect the sensitive materials at the bank’s premises.

He said all the sensitive materials, comprising ballot papers and result sheets for the conduct of the Governorship and House of Assembly elections were intact.

He said all sensitive materials would be released to INEC from Wednesday for distribution to the 25 Local Government Areas. (NAN)

Ekenne Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.