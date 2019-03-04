24 candidates to contest March 9 guber poll in Plateau – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said supplementary polls would be conducted in 106 polling units in four Local Government Area of Plateau.

This followed the outcome of Plateau South Senatorial District and Jos North/Bassa Federal constituency in Plateau where elections were declared inconclusive,

Osaretin Imahiyereobo, Head, Voter Education and Publicity of the Commission in the state stated this in a statement on Monday in Jos.

According to him, the supplementary polls will be conducted alongside the governorship and House of Assembly elections slated for March 9.

Mr Imahiyereobo explained that the election would hold in six polling units in Shendam, eight in Wase, 27 in Qua’Pan, and 65 in Jos North Local Government Areas.

Similarly, Mr Imahiyereobo said 24 political parties would be fielding candidates for the governorship elections in the state.

He added that 312 candidates from different parties would jostle for the 24 house of assembly seats in the state.

He stated that elections for the house of assembly would take place in 2,631 polling units across the 17 LGAs of the state.

The official assured that the commission would ensure timely deployment of INEC personnel and materials to ensure early commencement of the exercise.

He explained that the batching and deployment of sensitive materials to the 17 LGAs would be done on March 6, and would be subsequently delivered to the various registration area centres by March 8.

He noted that the commission has taken steps to ensure the use of smart card readers during the polls, adding that non-compliance in any polling units would lead to the cancelation of results from such units.

Mr Imahiyereobo called on residents of the state to conduct themselves in a peaceful manner, to enable the commission conduct a free, fair and credible elections.

(NAN)

