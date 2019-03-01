PDP’s Gyang picks Plateau North Senate seat

Rep Istifanus Gyang of the PDP on Thursday emerged winner of the Plateau North Senatorial election.

Christopher Vande, the Coalition and Returning Officer for the Plateau North Senatorial District, who declared the results in Jos, said that Mr Gyang, who represents Riyom/Barkin Ladi Federal Constituency, scored 269,555 votes.

He said that Mr Gyang’s closest opponent, Rufus Bature of the APC, secured 171,233 votes.

Similarly, Francis Kwase, the Returning Officer for Jos North/Bassa House of Representatives elections, while declaring the result of the contest for that seat, said that the polls were inconclusive.

Mr Kwase, who made the declaration in Jos, said that the decision followed the cancellation of votes from Tudun Wada/Kabong ward in Jos North Local Government Area.

He said that INEC would fix a date for a re-run election.

Mr Kwase, however, said that Jonathan Dabo of the PDP had secured 89,262 votes to trail Haruna Maitala of the APC, who had 114, 705 votes in his kitty.

(NAN)

