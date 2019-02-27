NLC chairman resigns, join’s governor’s cabinet

Workers protesting over alleged recalcitrance of government and employers to pay adequate minimum wage, at the Federal Secretariat in Abuja on Tuesday (30/10/18).
FILE PHOTO of Workers protesting over alleged recalcitrance of government and employers to pay adequate minimum wage, at the Federal Secretariat in Abuja on Tuesday (30/10/18). 05390/30/10/2018/Deborah Bada/BJO/NAN

Jibrin Banchir, Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Plateau Council, on Wednesday resigned his position as the chairman of the labour movement.

Mr Banchir, who announced his resignation at an emergency State Execute Council (SEC) meeting of NLC in Jos, also told the union leaders that he had been appointed as Special Adviser to Governor Simon Lalong on Labour Matters.

The outgone chairman, who had served in that capacity for eight years, handed to Yarlings Gumshing, immediate past chairman of NUT, to act as chairman until April when a substantive chairman would be elected.

He appreciated workers for giving him the opportunity to serve.

“Whatever I am today and the uncommon experience I have garnered is because of NLC.

“I have fond memories of the time and there were also turbulent times as well.

“There are times we could not sleep in our houses because of threats to our lives. There are times we slept in the secretariat in spite of the risks involved in fighting workers.

“Our families also had sleepless nights over threats.’’

Mr Banchir appreciated God for his protection and prayed for the repose of the souls of those who died for the cause.

He charged the labour movement in the state to remain united if it must achieve its goal of fighting for workers welfare.

According to him, the labour movement is being endangered by corporate governance and that only unity can promote its relevance.

“As I am leaving, I want to passionately appeal that we remain united.

“We must be honest and sincere in the discharge of our responsibilities.

“Our actions and inactions will determine the wellbeing or otherwise of those who cannot take care of themselves,” he added.

He appealed to the labour leaders to vote for Mr Lalong, who according to him has a soft spot for workers.

Mr Gumshing in his response congratulated Mr Banchir on his appointment and for successfully serving the body.

“Now that you are there, our relationship with government will wax stronger.

“We will give you the maximum cooperation you need to succeed in your new appointment.’’

(NAN)

