Plateau: PDP’s Golu loses re-election bid to Reps

Timothy Golu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lost his reelection bid for the Pankshin, Kanke and Kanam Federal Constituency of Plateau to Yusuf Gakdi of the All Progressives Progress (APC).

That was as Hezekiah Dimka, also of the APC, defeated former Nigerian Immigration Service boss, David Paradang of the PDP, for the Plateau Central Senatorial District.

Messrs Gakdi and Dimka were declared winners on Tuesday by Matur Bernard-Malau, a professor, the Returning Officer at Panskhin Collation Centre.

The declaration came after PDP agents left the collation centre in the protest that trailed the results that came from Kanam Local Government Area.

The APC candidate polled 80, 373 votes. Mr Golu of the PDP scored 78, 987 votes.

Also, Mr Dimka of the APC garnered 149,457 votes against Paradang, the PDP candidate who scored I45048 from five local governments of the district.

The local governments are Mangu, Bokkos, Pankshin, Kanke and Kanam.

“Mr Yusuf Gakdi, after pulling the highest votes is hereby returned elected and winner of the House Representatives election for PKK, ‘’ Bernard-Malau, who stood in for Joseph Mangut, the main Returning Officer, declared.

While declaring Mr Dimka, a retired Commissioner of Police, winner of the Senate election, he said `Dimka, having satisfied the provisions of the election by scoring the highest number of votes is hereby returned elected for the Plateau Central Senatorial District of Plateau.’’

NAN reports that the declaration of the results was done amidst tight security.

(NAN)