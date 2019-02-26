Akume remains my leader – Senator-elect, Orker Jev

Related News

The Senator-elect for Benue North Senatorial District, Orker Jev, has said nothing will diminish his respect for outgoing Senator, George Akume, whom he defeated to emerge a senator on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Jev, who contested on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled 157, 726 to defeat Mr Akume of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who scored 115, 422 votes.

Speaking to journalists in an interview on Tuesday in Makurdi, Mr Jev attributed his victory to zoning and the benevolence of Benue people.

He described himself as a product of zoning, saying political offices in the state are usually zoned.

The senator-elect said the people of Buruku Federal Constituency, whose turn it was to field candidates for the slot, loaned it to Mr Akume, who allegedly failed to return it to them for more than 12 years.

“It is nothing personal; he still remains my political leader. We both presented ourselves to the people to make choices and they preferred me. The senate seat is about service and I am prepared to do that,” he said.

He said as a member of the House of Representatives, he was not new to the processes of representation and pledged to enact laws that would benefit the rural populace.

The senator-elect said he was conversant with the needs of his constituents as he had been involved in carrying out rural projects.

He commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the credible conduct of the polls but appealed for prior notice whenever contemplating a shift in election dates.

(NAN)