Akume remains my leader – Senator-elect, Orker Jev

The Senator-elect for Benue North Senatorial District, Orker Jev, has said nothing will diminish his respect for outgoing Senator, George Akume, whom he defeated to emerge a senator on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Jev, who contested on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled 157, 726 to defeat Mr Akume of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who scored 115, 422 votes.

Speaking to journalists in an interview on Tuesday in Makurdi, Mr Jev attributed his victory to zoning and the benevolence of Benue people.

He described himself as a product of zoning, saying political offices in the state are usually zoned.

The senator-elect said the people of Buruku Federal Constituency, whose turn it was to field candidates for the slot, loaned it to Mr Akume, who allegedly failed to return it to them for more than 12 years.

Ekenne Campaign AD

“It is nothing personal; he still remains my political leader. We both presented ourselves to the people to make choices and they preferred me. The senate seat is about service and I am prepared to do that,” he said.

He said as a member of the House of Representatives, he was not new to the processes of representation and pledged to enact laws that would benefit the rural populace.

The senator-elect said he was conversant with the needs of his constituents as he had been involved in carrying out rural projects.

He commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the credible conduct of the polls but appealed for prior notice whenever contemplating a shift in election dates.

Okowa Campaign AD

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.