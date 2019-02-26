Phillip Aduda returns to Senate for Abuja

Related News

The senator representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, Philip Aduda, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has emerged the winner of Saturday’s senatorial election.

Mr Aduda was declared the winner on Monday by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) having scored the highest votes cast in the Saturday’s election.

Mr Aduda won in all the six Area Councils in the territory.

Sani Saka, the Returning Officer who declared the results on Monday evening said Mr Aduda garnered 263,055 votes to defeat his closest rival, Zaphaniah Jisalo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who scored 148,401 votes. Johnson Somadina of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) came third with a total of 2,509 votes.

Mr Aduda who spoke with journalists on election day had commended the electoral commission for a smooth and peaceful election in the Nigerian capital.

Although he expressed disappointment at the postponement of the earlier scheduled elections, he asked Nigerians not to give up and stay true to themselves.