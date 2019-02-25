PDP declared winner of Makurdi/Guma federal constituency

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ben Mzomdu, has been declared the winner to represent Makurdi/Guma federal constituency of Benue State.
Mr Mzomdu polled a total of 50,447 votes to beat his closest rival, Utaan Terhide, of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who polled a total of 37,716 votes.
The result was declared on Monday night at the INEC headquarters in Makurdi.
The PDP candidate scored 21,402 votes in Guma local government and 29,045 votes in Makurdi while his APC counterpart scored 5,813 in Guma and 31,930 in Makurdi.
The two local governments also constitute part of Benue North-West Senatorial district which is yet to be announced.
