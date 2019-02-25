NigeriaDecides2019: Atiku wins Plateau

Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has won Saturday’s presidential election in Plateau State after scoring 548,665 votes.
Mr Abubakar defeated his closest opponent, Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who scored 468, 555 votes.
Richard Kimbir, the Collation Officer for the election in the state, declared the results on Monday in Jos.
Mr Kambir, who is the Vice-Chancellor, Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, said the PDP candidate won in 11 local government areas to defeat Mr Buhari who won in six LGAs of the state.
Mr Kambir announced the results scored by the two candidates in each local government area of the state as follows:
Kanam
APC: 51, 017
PDP: 18, 331
Wase
APC : 35, 931
PDP: 22, 809
Jos North
APC :93, 800
PDP: 53, 277
Mangu
APC : 42, 947
PDP: 48, 923
Shendam
APC : 38, 196
PDP :24, 162
Barkin Ladi
APC : 15, 390
PDP: 42, 138
Bassa
APC : 27, 632
PDP: 34, 822
Langtang North
APC: 16, 665
PDP: 34, 105
Riyom
APC: 8, 710
PDP: 21, 892
Bokkos
APC 18, 328
PDP: 32, 246
Jos South
APC : 25, 574
PDP: 106, 526
Qua’anpan
APC : 20, 872
PDP: 17, 479
Lantang South
APC 11, 224
PDP: 18, 470
Pankshin
APC : 21, 609
PDP: 30, 509
Kanke
APC 17, 946
PDP: 22, 875
Mikang
APC: 10, 869
PDP: 11, 262
Jos East
APC : 11, 847
PDP: 8, 853. (NAN)