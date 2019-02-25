Gov. Al-Makura wins Nasarawa South Senatorial seat

Related News

Governor Umaru Al-Makura of Nasarawa State emerged the winner of Nasarawa South Senatorial district to defeat the incumbent senator. Suleiman Adokwe.

Mohammed Kida, a professor at the Federal University Lafia who is the Nasarawa South Senatorial Returning Officer, announced the result at the Ibrahim Abacha Youths Center, Lafia venue of the Collation.

According to him, Mr Al-Makura of the All Progressives Congress (APC), polled 113,156 to defeat Mr Adokwe of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 104,595 votes.

“By the power confirmed on me as the returning officer, I hereby declare Governor Al-Makura as the Senator-elect, having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes.”

He said that out of the 550,761 registered voters, 239,709 people were accredited.

The returning officer added that 235,238 votes were cast out of which 228,521 were valid, while 6,717 votes were rejected.

(NAN)