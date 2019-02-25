JUST IN: Abba Moro, who supervised fatal recuritment exercise, wins senatorial seat

Related News

A former interior minister, Abba Moro, of the Peoples Democratic Party has been declared as winner for Benue South Senatorial seat.

Mr Moro polled 85,162 votes to beat his closest rival, Stephen Lawani of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

His victory was declared on Monday in Otukpo by the INEC Returning Officer, Aunde Anune.

The former minister will be replacing former Senate president David Mark who earlier endorsed him for the position.

He won in all the nine local government areas of the zone leaving the SDP candidate, Mike Onoja with 29,901 and APDA candidate, Usman Abubakar (Young Alhaji) who polled 5,504.

Mr Moro, who served under ex-president Goodluck Jonathan was sued for fraud over a botched recruitment drive, which led to a stampede that left 20 people dead in 2014.

He is currently facing trial though he has pleaded not guilty to his role in an alleged $2.5 million (£1.8 million) fraud, involving missing application fees.