APC wins Kogi Central Senate seat

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Yakubu Oseni, has been declared winner of the Kogi Central Senatorial election.

Announcing the results on Monday at Okene, the Returning Officer, Prof. Patrick Audu, said Mr Oseni polled 76,120 votes to emerge winner.

He was closely followed by Natasha Akpoti of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), who scored 48, 336 votes.

The incumbent Senator, Ahmed Ogembe of the Peoples Democratic Party, scored 19, 359 votes to come third in the election.

The result of the election for Kogi East senatorial district is still being awaited. (NAN)