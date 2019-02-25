APC wins Bauchi central senatorial seat

Collation of Election Results in Bauchi
Collation of Election Results in Bauchi

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Halliru Jika, has emerged winner of Saturday’s election for Bauchi Central Senatorial District.

Announcing the result in Darazo town on Monday, the Returning Officer, Usman Elnafaty, said the winner polled 120,871 votes to defeat contestants of two other political parties.

Candidates of other political parties that contested with him were Bappah Aliyu of Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), who polled 66,024 votes and Isa Hamma of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who garnered 57,069 votes.

The Bauchi Central Senatorial District comprises of six Local Government Areas of Ganjuwa, Darazo, Misau, Dambam, Ningi and Warji.

Meanwhile, some domestic observers who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Darazo, Kabir Danbaiwa and Said Ahmed, have attributed the delay in the collation of results to the inefficiency of some collation officers.

They, however, commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), for adequate provision of electoral materials and logistics, which had resulted in the peaceful conduct of the elections in Bauchi State.
(NAN)

Okowa Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.