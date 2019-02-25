Dino Melaye wins Kogi West senatorial seat

Dino Melaye has been declared the winner of the Kogi West Senatorial District election in Kogi State.
The returning officer for Kogi West Senatorial district, Emmanuel Bala, made the announcement on Monday saying Mr Melaye scored the highest number of votes from the election.
The results give the PDP candidate, Mr Melaye, a win over Smart Adeyemi of the APC.
Mr Melaye having scored the highest number of votes was declared winner and returned elected with 85,395 votes while Mr Adeyemi got 66,901 votes.
This was followed by the ADC candidate who polled 6861 votes.
PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Melaye had been in early lead from results announced on Sunday.
The announcement by INEC now means Mr Melaye will return to the Senate.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
Donate
Ayodamola Owoseye is a senior reporter covering the health beat for PREMIUM TIMES. She is a graduate of the University of Ibadan, and holds a B.A in Anthropology and M.Sc in Information Science.
Ayodamola advocates gender equity and loves travelling and listening to old skool music. Twitter: @damolaowoseye
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.