Dino Melaye wins Kogi West senatorial seat

Dino Melaye, Senator representing Kogi West. [Photo Credit: Punch Newspapers]
Dino Melaye, Senator representing Kogi West. [Photo Credit: Punch Newspapers]

Dino Melaye has been declared the winner of the Kogi West Senatorial District election in Kogi State.

The returning officer for Kogi West Senatorial district, Emmanuel Bala, made the announcement on Monday saying Mr Melaye scored the highest number of votes from the election.

The results give the PDP candidate, Mr Melaye, a win over Smart Adeyemi of the APC.

Mr Melaye having scored the highest number of votes was declared winner and returned elected with 85,395 votes while Mr Adeyemi got 66,901 votes.

This was followed by the ADC candidate who polled 6861 votes.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Melaye had been in early lead from results announced on Sunday.

Okowa Campaign AD

The announcement by INEC now means Mr Melaye will return to the Senate.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.