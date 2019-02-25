Dino Melaye wins Kogi West senatorial seat

Related News

Dino Melaye has been declared the winner of the Kogi West Senatorial District election in Kogi State.

The returning officer for Kogi West Senatorial district, Emmanuel Bala, made the announcement on Monday saying Mr Melaye scored the highest number of votes from the election.

The results give the PDP candidate, Mr Melaye, a win over Smart Adeyemi of the APC.

Mr Melaye having scored the highest number of votes was declared winner and returned elected with 85,395 votes while Mr Adeyemi got 66,901 votes.

This was followed by the ADC candidate who polled 6861 votes.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Melaye had been in early lead from results announced on Sunday.

The announcement by INEC now means Mr Melaye will return to the Senate.