Dino Melaye leads Smart Adeyemi in race for Kogi West Senate seat

Related News

The returning officer for Kogi West Senatorial district, Emmanuel Bala has announced the results of four out of seven local government councils.

The results give the PDP candidate, Dino Melaye, a clear lead over Smart Adeyemi of the APC.

Mr Bala, who announced the results in Lokoja Sunday evening said Mr Adeyemi polled 18,800 votes in Lokoja Local Government while Mr Melaye scored 24, 576 votes.

In Yagba West Local Government, Mr Adeyemi scored 6,799 votes, Melaye got 8, 942.

In Mopa -Muro Local Government, Mr Melaye polled 5,112, while Mr Adeyemi of APC trailed with 3, 658 votes.

According to Mr Bala, the PDP candidate also emerged the winner in Yagba East Local Government by scoring 8, 638 while the APC candidate came second with 5, 077 votes.

Results from the remaining three local governments, Ijumu, Kabba/Bunu and Kogi are still being awaited.

(NAN)