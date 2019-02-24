It’s Official: Saraki loses in Kwara; APC candidate declared winner

Senate President, Bukola Saraki
Senate President, Bukola Saraki

Senate President Bukola Saraki lost in his bid to return to the Senate in Saturday’s National Assembly elections in Karate Central Senatorial District.

Mr Saraki, who contested on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, lost to Ibrahim Oloriegbe of the All Progressives Congress.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the Senate President lost all four of the local governments in his senatorial district.

The local governments, which include Asa, Ilorin East, Ilorin West and Ilorin South, were all won by Mr Oloriegbe.

Declaring the result of the elections in the district, the returning officer, Olawole Obiyemi, a professor of human kinetics education at the University of Ilorin, said Mr Saraki polled 68,994 votes.

On the other hand, the total votes garnered by Mr Oloriegbe was 123, 808.

Okowa Campaign AD

Mr Oloriegbe was thereafter declared the senator-elect in Kwara Central Senatorial District.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.