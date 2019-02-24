PDP senatorial candidate leads as FCT results trickle in

Related News

The senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has won in three of the six Area Councils in the territory.

This was revealed in separate presentations of results by Collation Officers to the Returning Officer, Sani Saka on Sunday in Abuja.

In Abaji Area Council, Mr Aduda got 11,290 votes to beat his closest rival and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Jisalo Zephaniah who got 11,276 votes.

In Kwali Area Council, the PDP candidate got 17,642 to beat the APC candidate who got 14,899 votes.

Also, in Gwagwalada Area Council, Mr Aduda got 29,567 to beat Mr Zephaniah who got 22,318 votes.

At the time of filing this report, results were still been expected from Abuja Municipal, Bwari and Kuje Area Councils.

(NAN)