Saraki loses third local government

Senate President Bukola Saraki has lost the third local government in his senatorial district.

Mr Saraki polled 13, 013 votes in Ilorin South local government and his closest rival, Ibrahim Oloriegbe, polled 26,331 votes.

The number of accredited voters was put at 41, 921 while valid votes were 40,112.

With the announcement of the third local government, Mr Saraki has lost in all but one local government in the state thus far.

The last local government, Ilorin West, is being awaited.