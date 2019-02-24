Ortom, David Mark, others storm INEC Benue collation centre

Related News

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Sunday evening stormed the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Makurdi, the state capital, shortly after collation started.

The governor was accompanied by two former senate presidents, David Mark and Iyorchia Ayu, and well as the senatorial candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP) for Benue North West Senatorial District, Orker Jev.

The PDP leaders went straight to the office of the resident electoral commissioner of Benue, Nentawe Yiltwada, when they arrived the collation centre located in the INEC office.

It was not clear what their mission was as none of them spoke with journalists.

However, it was gathered that they came to intercept and report a result sheet allegedly snatched by the military at location in the state.