PDP wins Orokere Ward 06 in Mopamuro, Kogi

The Peoples Democratic Party won Ward 6 at Orekere-Amuro in Mopamuro LGA of Kogi state, according to the interim result announced by the collation Officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday night.

Ojeboboh Opeyemi, the INEC Collation Officer of Orokere ward 06, announced the results at the collation centre, YLGEA School 11, Orokere Amuro on Saturday.

According to Mr Opeyemi, the PDP presidential candidate won 760 votes, while his APC rival got 447 votes and ADC 53 votes, out of the 1291 valid votes cast.

There were 128 rejected votes, making total votes cast to be 1419.

In the Senate election, the PDP also beat APC, winning 690 votes. The APC got 469 votes and ADC 141 votes.

According to Mr Opeyemi, 1322 votes were valid out of the 1417 total votes cast. 95 votes were rejected.

However, the result in the ward for Yagba Federal House of Representatives showed the APC candidate beat the PDP rival, by polling 465 votes. PDP got 326 votes while ADC came second with 455 votes. Of the 1418 votes cast in the election, 138 were rejected, while 1280 were accepted as valid.

NAN reports that Dino Melaye is the senatorial candidate of PDP, while Smart Adeyemi is the candidate of the APC in Kogi West.

NAN reports that the collation of results at local government level is still ongoing at INEC office in Mopamuro LGA.

(NAN)