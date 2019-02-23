El-Rufai sweeps polling unit for Buhari, APC

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday garnered 371 votes at Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s polling unit.

Having queued for four hours, the governor, in the afternoon, voted at polling unit 24, Ungwar Sarki ward.

INEC ad-hoc staff had a tough time computing results for the polling unit making the process to run beyond 10 p.m.

At the end of the exercise, President Buhari of the All Progressives Congress polled 371 votes to defeat his closest rival, Atiku Abubakar, of the Peoples Democratic Party who had 44.

In the senatorial poll, the APC had 317, PDP 73 and PRP, the party of the incumbent senator, Shehu Sani polled 35.

In the House of Representatives result, APC garnered 323 votes, PDP 77 and PRP 21.

Mr El-Rufai could not fulfil his dream of having the results announced in his presence.

He returned to the polling unit around 6.30 p.m but left by 9.25 p.m.