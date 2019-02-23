APC floors PDP in Lai Mohammed’s Polling Uni

Related News

The All Progressives Congress has won the three elections in the polling unit of the information minister, Lai Mohammed.

Mr Mohammed voted at his PU 06, Oro, Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Mr Mohammed’s party, APC, defeated its main challenger, PDP, in the presidential, Senate and House of Representatives elections held in the unit.

In the presidential election, the APC scored 182 votes to the PDP’s 44.

In the Senate election, the APC had 192, while the PDP had 49 votes.

In the House of Representatives election, the APC scored 184 votes to the PDP’s 45.