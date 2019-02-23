Card reader machine delays voting in Kugbo, FCT.

Voters at Dutse Ward polling centre, Bwari Area Council
Voters at the Kugbo Primary School on Karu axis, near Abuja, have alleged that card reader machines malfunctioned for some hours in some polling units in the area before voting on Saturday.

The polling unit –009A– recorded massive turn out and while voting began on the other areas, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials were assuring the waiting voters that the problem would be solved.

Many voters at the polling unit complained of delay in the commencement of voting as many of them came at 6 a.m.

A voter, Andrew Onimisi, said that he came at 6 a.m to ensure he cast his vote in time “but look at it now, the card reader has failed and we are all here waiting in vain for the past three hours’’.

But the presiding officer, Joseph Ngbede, said that he had been calling the Senior Presiding Officer to send another card reader machine, assuring the voters that everyone would vote in a good time. (NAN)

