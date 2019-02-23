Abuja senator votes, speaks on elections

Related News

The senator representing Abuja, Philip Aduda, has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for smooth conduct of the elections.

The lawmaker who arrived his polling unit 004 in Karu, at about 10:00 a.m. addressed journalists after casting his vote.

Although he expressed disappointment at the postponement of the earlier scheduled elections, he, however, asked Nigerians not to give up and stay true to themselves.

“So far so good, we are waiting, we are watching, INEC has put in place infrastructure – I have voted and it was quite easy and smooth. I wouldn’t say the postponement was justified, if we had done this last week we would have concluded by now.

“Nevertheless, elections were postponed and we are now having it.”

The PDP senator asked Nigerians to believe in themselves and “trust themselves”.

“We are working to get Nigeria working again,” he said.