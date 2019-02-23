Benue governor casts his vote, alleges arrest of PDP agent

Related News

The Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, cast his vote at 9:50 a.m at PU 003, Nzoro Ward 08, Gbajimba, Guma local government of the state.

The governor, who was accompanied by his wife, Eunice, expressed confidence that his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will win the election.

Mr Ortom, however, alleged the arrest of his party’s central agent Saturday morning.

“My fear is the intimidation by the security agencies, I have just been told that our central collation agent was arrested this morning”

“He was arrested on a flimsy excuse that he was training thugs. Where are the thugs?”

He said the police did not find any thug in the house of the agent.

He also alleged that the arrest of the agent was made to pave way for the APC to bring in concocted results to the collation centre.

Voting is ongoing.