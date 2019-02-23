Elections: Motorists defy vehicular restriction in Mararaba, Nyanya

Highway
Highway

Some motorists around Mararaba, Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, and Nyanya in Abuja were seen plying the road as at 7:30 a.m, in spite of the restriction of vehicular movement order.

The acting Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu had ordered the restriction of vehicular movement from 6 a.m to 6 p.m.

A News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent, who monitored the implementation of the order, observed that motorists were not deterred by the presence of military personnel on the road to implement compliance.

Some of the motorists, who spoke with NAN, said that they were going to where they can cast their votes.

While the military personnel allowed some of them to go, after showing their voter cards, others were turned back.

The checkpoint mounted by the military led to a long queue of vehicles waiting to be passed by the security personnel at Nyanya.

(NAN)

