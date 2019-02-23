Voters troops out in Lafia, Nasarawa State

Related News

Voters in Lafia, Nasarawa State, are presently trooping out to cast their votes in the rescheduled Presidential and National Assembly elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that most voters came to their various polling units within the metropolis as early as 7:00 a.m. to queue and wait for electoral officials.

At Bukan-sidi polling units, voters were seen anxiously waiting with some gathered in clusters with security agents on the ground to ensure a smooth exercise.

Blaise Okwaraoha, a voter at Bukan-sidi polling unit 17, said he came out before 7:00am to queue and perform his civic responsibility early.

Mr Okwaraoha said he was enthusiastic to cast his vote because he believed his vote would count.

He expressed doubt the postponement of the election last week would affect the voter turnout as most voters had put the incident behind them.

Similar enthusiasm is observed at Ungwan-mangu policing unit of Akurba ward, Lafia-East primary school in Ciroma ward as well as Lukumanu polling unit at Makama ward.

However, as at the time of filling this report (8:18am), electoral officials were yet to arrive at the Lafia-East primary school polling unit at Ciroma ward and other polling units within the metropolis. (NAN)