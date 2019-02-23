Elections: INEC officials arrive late in many parts of Ilorin

Voters awaiting electoral officials and voting materials in Adewole Secondary School
Voters awaiting electoral officials and voting materials in Adewole Secondary School [Photo: Oladehinde Olawoyin]

Major polling units in Ilorin, Kwara State Capital, recorded late arrival of election officials and voting materials Saturday morning, a random check by PREMIUM TIMES has shown.

Our correspondent who went around the capital city in the early hours of election day reports that officials have remained conspicuously absent in some places even as voters have trooped out enthusiastically to exercise their franchise.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission, voting is expected to commence by 8:00 a.m.

But when PREMIUM TIMES visited some of the voting centres in the state capital, voters were seen lamenting the late arrival of voting materials and INEC officials.

As at 8:20 at Adewole Unit 009 in Adewole area of Ilorin, our reporter observed that officials were yet to arrive for the exercise. A similar development was recorded at Unit 010, also in Adewole area of the state capital.

By 7:56 when our reporter checked at the polling units around the Emir of Ilorin Palace, many voters were seen with no visible presence of INEC officials.

“We hope they would come around on time because people can’t wait to cast their votes,” a voter who declined to have his name in print told PREMIUM TIMES.

At Adewole Primary School, security officials were seen on the ground but electoral officials were yet to arrive as at past 8:00m a.m.

A voter, however, told PREMIUM TIMES that in some polling units in Tanke area of the state, electoral officials have begun to arrive and voting would soon commence.

Earlier on Friday, INEC had assured voters in Kwara that electoral officials are ready to ensure smooth and hitch-free election.

