Election materials fully deployed in Kaduna – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has sent materials needed for Saturday’s election to the 23 local government offices in Kaduna State, an official of the commission has said.

In an interview with PREMIUM TIMES Friday afternoon, a spokesperson of the commission, Sani Abdulfattah, said electoral officers were asked to double check the materials before deployment.

“Last week the election was postponed due to logistics problems even though we were able to send out all our materials to the 23 local governments. We got a counter directive that those materials should be retrieved and sent to Central Bank until further directives are given.

“On Monday, further directives came from the commission that those materials with the Central Bank should be re-evacuated on Wednesday and sent back to the various local governments.

“All the electoral officers in Kaduna State were asked to come down to Kaduna to come and do the sorting, a sort of double-checking their materials,” he said.

Besides being unhappy with the election postponement last week, many Nigerians expressed anger at the condition and welfare of corps members deployed for the elections.

In viral pictures, some of them were seen sleeping on the bare ground, some in untidy locations and others in sitting positions inside vehicles.

Mr Abdulfattah noted that the commission in Kaduna had made ‘improvements’.

“You are talking about the RAC centres. Those are the places where all the ad-hoc staff, not only corps members, will stay pending when they will be given their electoral materials to be taken down to the polling units. The REC was gracious enough, he went round, saw some of these and asked for improvement which I believe have been done. They have been gathered there this afternoon. All the RAC centres have been reactivated.”

The Presidential and National Assembly elections will hold on Saturday, February 23.