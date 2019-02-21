Kogi gov signs 2019 appropriation bill of N146.7 billion

Related News

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State on Thursday signed into law the Appropriation Bill of N146.7 billion approved and passed by the State House of Assembly for the 2019 fiscal year.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the appropriation bill made up of N71.841 billion for Recurrent Expenditure representing 48.96 per cent and Capital Expenditure of N74.894 billion representing 51.04 per cent was presented to the House on December 24, 2018.

The governor had disclosed during the presentation that the bill tagged, “Budget of Consolidation,” was N4.941 billion or 3.26 per cent lower than the N151.677 billion for 2018.

Mr Bello, at the signing ceremony in Government House, Lokoja on Thursday, expressed his administration’s determination to ensure that the budget translated into provision of infrastrictures and basic amenities for the state.

The governor commended the House of Assembly for the speedy passage of the budget and their sacrifice in resuming from their recess to perform the legislative function, which he termed a sincere and a commendable service to the people.

He also thanked the Commissioner and staff of the Ministry of Budget and Planning for painstakingly preparing the budget within a very short time.

Mr Bello promised to consciously and fully implement the budget to enable his administration consolidate on its achievements in the effort to deliver good governance to the people.

He, however, seized the opportunity to appeal to the citizens of the state to be peaceful during the Presidential and National Assembly elections scheduled to hold on Saturday.

He also urged them to come out en-masse to perform their civic rights and be vigilant, saying that they should promptly report any form of violence at their polling centres and units to the appropriate quarters.

Speaking at the occasion, Matthew Kolawole, Speaker of Kogi State House of Assembly, described the signing ceremony as another milestone in the history of the state.

Mr Kolawole urged the governor to ensure full implementation of the budget to enable him consolidate on his achievements.

(NAN)