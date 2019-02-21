UNILORIN bus drivers demand hazard allowance

UNILORIN entrance
UNILORIN entrance

The University of Ilorin Bus Drivers Association on Thursday called on the management of the institution to consider the payment of occupational hazard allowance to its drivers.

Fatai Salahu, the chairman of association, made the appeal during a Get-together and Send-forth ceremony organised for their retired colleagues in Ilorin.

Mr Salahu urged the vice chancellor to approve the payment of occupational hazard allowance for drivers considering the hazardous nature of the profession.

According to him, all staff of the works department in the university are enjoying the hazard allowance, but the drivers were exempted.

He also appealed to the Director of Works, Adesoji Abisoye, to facilitate the payment of the 2018 Non-accident Bonus as agreed for payment every December and January.

Mr Salahu also reminded the management of the need for an upward review of their shift allowance.

Okowa Campaign AD

He said that implementation of the shift allowance had been approved for the drivers since 1980 when it was observed that drivers resumed work very early in the morning, but they had no precise closing time.

“We humbly appeal for an upward review of the shift allowance to 25 per cent of our basic salary,’’ he said.

While recalling the achievements of the association since he became its chairman, Mr Salahu said efforts had been made to correct the non-renewal of driver’s license, while the improvement of the welfare of members had also been achieved.

He saluted the eight former staff who retired from the university services between the year 2017 and 2018 at the mandatory age of 65.

The retirees included Joshua Olatunji, Gbenga Ekemode, and Francis Oviehor, among others.

A major highlight of the occasion was the presentation of a lecture on: “Health Management of Ageing People,” by Tajudeen Ajiboye, a consultant in the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, (UITH). (NAN)

