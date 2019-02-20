INEC commences distribution of sensitive materials in Niger

Related News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Niger State says it has commenced the distribution of sensitive materials to the 25 local government areas of the state.

Samuel Egwu, the Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) branch office, Minna on Wednesday.

He said the electoral materials were moved from the Minna branch of CBN to the local government areas, accompanied by security personnel.

“We are starting the transportation with Rijau, Mariga, Shiroro, Bida, Bako and Burgo Local Government Areas under tight security cover,” he said.

Mr Egwu said heavily armed security personnel would escort the materials to the local government area of the state.

He explained that the sensitive materials, comprising ballot papers and result sheets, would be transported under tight security to the 25 local governments for the conduct of Presidential and National Assembly elections.

He said, “The timely and transparent distribution of sensitive materials to the various local government area showed that INEC was willing and prepared to conduct free, fair and credible elections in the state.

“So, we want these materials to get to the various local government areas, this evening, and by tomorrow morning, it would be distributed to the various registration areas.”

The sensitive materials which were handed over to INEC by the CBN Minna Branch Controller, Mohammed Ibrahim, were arranged and customised according to each local government areas.

NAN reports that the materials were distributed in the presence of representatives of various political parties in the state.

(NAN)