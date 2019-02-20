Police confirm kidnap of Nasarawa monarch

Nasarawa on map
Nasarawa on map

The police command in Nasarawa State has confirmed the abduction of Yakubu Dauda, Village Head of Sabon Gida-Barkin Kogi in Lafia Local Government Area by unidentified gunmen.

Samaila Usman, the Police Public Relations Officer of the command confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigerian (NAN) on Tuesday in Lafia.

Mr Usman said that the monarch was abducted from his house at about 1:25 a.m. on Monday.

According to him, the abductors came to the house, shot sporadically before whisking the village head away to an unknown destination.

“When the incident was reported, the Commissioner of Police, Bola Longe, visited the village and directed for his rescue.

“The search and rescue team comprising Police Mobile Force, Special Anti-Robbery Squad as well as local hunters and vigilante groups are combing the bushes around the area,” he said.

Okowa Campaign AD

He said the police have also beefed up security in the area and all roads linking other villages and towns such as Assakio, Obi and Lafia.

He said the command would not relent until the victim was rescued, and the culprits arrested and brought to justice. (NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.