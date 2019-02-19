Poll shift: CBN takes delivery of sensitive materials in Niger

Some sensitive and non-sensitive election materials returned to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Local Government office in Suleja, Niger State, following the shift of Saturday’s (today) presidential and National Assembly elections to Feb. 23. The governorship and house of assembly, FCT area council elections have also been shifted from March 2 to March 9. 01431/16/2/2019/Jones Bamidele/NAN

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Minna, Niger State has taken delivery of all sensitive materials for the rescheduled Presidential and National Assembly elections in the 25 Local Government Areas of the state.

Mohammed Ibrahim, CBN Branch Controller, who made the disclosure in Minna on Tuesday, while leading the police, security agencies, leaders of various political parties and other stakeholders, to inspect the sensitive materials at the bank premises.

Mr Ibrahim said all the sensitive materials earlier distributed to the 25 Local Government Areas are intact for the rescheduled elections.

He said all the retrieved sensitive materials are being kept in the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for safe keeping.

He explained that the sensitive materials, comprised ballot papers and result sheets, which were earlier, distributed to the 25 LGAs for the conduct of Presidential and National Assembly elections on February 16.

Also speaking, Samuel Egwu, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), said the commission would collaborate with other security agencies to ensure smooth conduct of the rescheduled Presidential and National Assembly elections in the state.

Okowa Campaign AD

“Already, we have trained the 23,000 electoral workers and equipped them with basic electoral knowledge for the exercise,” he said.

The commissioner expressed hope that the exercise would be successful, “because we have plugged holes exploited by miscreants to cause confusion during elections.

“We have also put in place security measures to guarantee the safety of electoral materials and our workers before, during and after the exercise,’’ he said.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.