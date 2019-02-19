Poll shift: CBN takes delivery of sensitive materials in Niger

Related News

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Minna, Niger State has taken delivery of all sensitive materials for the rescheduled Presidential and National Assembly elections in the 25 Local Government Areas of the state.

Mohammed Ibrahim, CBN Branch Controller, who made the disclosure in Minna on Tuesday, while leading the police, security agencies, leaders of various political parties and other stakeholders, to inspect the sensitive materials at the bank premises.

Mr Ibrahim said all the sensitive materials earlier distributed to the 25 Local Government Areas are intact for the rescheduled elections.

He said all the retrieved sensitive materials are being kept in the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for safe keeping.

He explained that the sensitive materials, comprised ballot papers and result sheets, which were earlier, distributed to the 25 LGAs for the conduct of Presidential and National Assembly elections on February 16.

Also speaking, Samuel Egwu, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), said the commission would collaborate with other security agencies to ensure smooth conduct of the rescheduled Presidential and National Assembly elections in the state.

“Already, we have trained the 23,000 electoral workers and equipped them with basic electoral knowledge for the exercise,” he said.

The commissioner expressed hope that the exercise would be successful, “because we have plugged holes exploited by miscreants to cause confusion during elections.

“We have also put in place security measures to guarantee the safety of electoral materials and our workers before, during and after the exercise,’’ he said.

(NAN)