Elections shift: INEC retrieves sensitive materials from LGAs in Niger

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in Niger State, has retrieved all sensitive materials for the rescheduled Presidential and National Assembly elections earlier distributed to the 25 Local Government Areas of the state.

Samuel Egwu, the Resident Electoral Commissioner, who made the disclosure in Minna on Monday, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the retrieved sensitive materials have been kept in the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for safe keeping.

Mr Egwu said armed security personnel escorted the materials to the Central Bank, Minna, as directed by the commission’s headquarters.

He explained that the sensitive materials, comprised ballot papers and result sheets, which were earlier distributed to the 25 LGAs for the conduct of Presidential and National Assembly elections.

“The instruction from the INEC headquarters was that all sensitive materials should be moved back to the CBN, and this was done under tight security,” he said.

According to him, all card readers earlier deployed to each local government area have been returned to the INEC office, Minna for reconfiguration.

Also, the state Commissioner of Police, Sabo Ibrahim, said all sensitive electoral materials earlier deployed for the February 16 Presidential and National Assembly elections had been retrieved and deposited at CBN, Minna.

Mr Ibrahim corroborated REC after inspecting the retrieved sensitive materials from the 25 Local Government Areas at the CBN office, Minna.

He said armed security personnel escorted the materials from the 25 LGAs to the CBN as instructed by the INEC.

The police chief said they started retrieving the material since Saturday and the last LGA was Rijau.

He said the Police and other security agencies had mapped out a comprehensive security network that would enable electorate participate peacefully in all the process without threats to lives and property.

He called for more working support from the residents by coming forward with intelligence information that would assist in apprehending miscreants in the society before, during and after the general elections.

(NAN)