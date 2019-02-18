Police provide update on murdered APC chairman

Related News

The police in Benue State have explained what led to the killing of Boniface Okoloho, the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ohimini Local Government Area.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Okoloho was shot by unknown gunmen on Saturday.

The APC chieftain was reportedly killed on his way home from a party function in Ohimini.

Ohimini is an Idoma dominated area in the state which forms part of Benue South Senatorial District.

A deputy commissioner of police in charge of operations in Benue State, Olubunmi Oshoko, who earlier confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES, said Mr Okoloho died as a result of intra-party squabbles.

They had issues during an APC meeting and ended up fighting each other.” Mr Oshoko said.

He dismissed speculations accusing opposition politicians of the homicide.

He said the police will come out with a more detailed report of the incident.

The Benue State chairman of the APC, Abba Yaro, when contacted on phone denied knowledge of the incident.

“I don’t know anything about it, whether it is an intra-party squabble or not,” he said.

Nigeria’s presidential and parliamentary elections were scheduled to hold on Saturday. They were postponed in the dying minutes to next Saturday, February 23.

Benue is currently governed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after the state governor, Samuel Ortom defected from the APC to the PDP.

Mr Ortom is seeking re-election as governor.