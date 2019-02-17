Election Postponement: INEC retrieves sensitive materials from Plateau LGs

PVCs Card reader
PVCs Card reader

Following the shift in the date for the conduct of the general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Plateau has retrieved all sensitive materials earlier distributed to the 17 local government areas of the state.

Osaretin Imahireogbo, Head, Voter Education and Publicity of the commission in the state said this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Sunday in Jos.

NAN recalls that INEC had, last Thursday, distributed all sensitive materials to the various LGAs in the state.

Mr Imahireogbo said that the retrieval, which began on Saturday night, was concluded on Sunday morning, adding that all the materials had been deposited with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in Jos, the State capital.

“With the change in the date of the general elections, we have retrieved all the sensitive materials that we earlier distributed to the 17 LGAs of Plateau.

“All the materials are intact and now kept in the custody of the CBN where it was collected and distributed to the LGAs,” he said.

Okowa Campaign AD

The official said all card readers had also been retrieved and kept at the commission’s office.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.